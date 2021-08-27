SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Flags at state buildings fly at half-staff to honor victims in Kabul attack

Gov. Henry McMaster has requested that flags be flown at half-staff until Monday at state...
Gov. Henry McMaster has requested that flags be flown at half-staff until Monday at state buildings in honor of the victims of Thursday's suicide bombings in Afghanistan. U.S. officials say 13 service members died in the attack.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster issued an order Thursday to fly flags at the Statehouse in Columbia to fly at half-staff through Monday.

The order is meant to honor the victims killed Thursday in suicide bombings near the Kabul airport in Afghanistan. The attacks killed at least 60 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops, Afghan and U.S. officials said.

McMaster also requested flags over state buildings be flown at half-staff.

The governor’s order follows President Joe Biden’s order that flags be lowered across the country to honor the victims.

In an emotional speech from the White House, U.S. President Joe Biden said the latest bloodshed would not drive the U.S. out of Afghanistan earlier than scheduled, and that he had instructed the U.S. military to develop plans to strike IS.

“We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay,” Biden said.

Officials with Joint Base Charleston said Thursday they have not received any reports of injuries to members of the 315th Airlift Wing who have been assisting with Afghanistan evacuation operations.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Amari Goodwin’s mother, Misty, said her daughter’s symptoms progressed quickly at the beginning...
12-year-old girl on ventilator in MUSC’s ICU for COVID-19
South Carolina school districts must be in compliance with the South Carolina Department of...
SC education dept. reinstating mask mandate on school buses
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said the latest batch of...
SC reports 4,245 new COVID-19 cases, 56 deaths
The Peterson family wants to encourage others to get vaccinated after unvaccinated husband and...
‘He was happy...to lifeless’: Family hopes husband’s COVID-19 death encourages vaccinations

Latest News

Firefighters responded late Thursday night to a fire at Charleston Scuba on Savannah Highway.
Firefighters investigate overnight West Ashley business fire
Roughly 3.5 million people in the United States said they faced eviction in the next two...
Supreme Court allows evictions to resume during pandemic
Williamsburg County fire officials said the incident is on Easler Highway near Highway 261 near...
One dead following crash involving tractor trailer in Williamsburg County
Smoke rises from a deadly explosion outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug....
South Carolina lawmakers react to Kabul attack, evacuations