Flags at state buildings fly at half-staff to honor victims in Kabul attack

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster issued an order Thursday to fly flags at the Statehouse in Columbia to fly at half-staff through Monday.

The order is meant to honor the victims killed Thursday in suicide bombings near the Kabul airport in Afghanistan. The attacks killed at least 60 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops, Afghan and U.S. officials said.

McMaster also requested flags over state buildings be flown at half-staff.

The governor’s order follows President Joe Biden’s order that flags be lowered across the country to honor the victims.

In an emotional speech from the White House, U.S. President Joe Biden said the latest bloodshed would not drive the U.S. out of Afghanistan earlier than scheduled, and that he had instructed the U.S. military to develop plans to strike IS.

“We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay,” Biden said.

Officials with Joint Base Charleston said Thursday they have not received any reports of injuries to members of the 315th Airlift Wing who have been assisting with Afghanistan evacuation operations.

