James Island’s Terrace Theater to cut capacity amid COVID-19 spike

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A James Island theater said on social media it would reduce capacity because of the rise in COVID-19 cases across the area.

The Terrace Theater said on its Facebook page it would limit its capacity to 50 percent, but it will not implement a face mask requirement. The theater said it would not require patrons to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test prior to entering the theater.

South Carolina reported nearly 7,000 newly-detected COVID-19 cases Friday, the highest since January. Charleston County had the second highest number of new cases of the state’s 46 counties.

The Terrace Theater is asking that its customers follow the guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.