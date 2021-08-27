Lowcountry High School Football - Week 1

SC Lottery
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Week 1 of the high school football season kicks off Friday night. Check here throughout the night for the latest updates and watch Friday Night Lights at 11:15.

Week 1

GET UP TO THE SECOND SCORES AT THE LINK

https://www.live5news.com/sports/scoreboard/

Stratford at Woodland

Carolina Forest at Ft. Dorchester - Live 5 Game of the Week

Summerville at Gaffney

Bishop England (0-1) at Ashley Ridge

James Island at Wando

Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Cane Bay

Goose Creek at Blythewood

Oceanside Collegiate (0-1) at Gray Collegiate

Waccamaw at Philip Simmons (1-0)

Timberland at St. John’s (0-1)

North Charleston at Military Magnet

Academic Magnet at Pinewood Prep (1-0)

Porter-Gaud (1-0) at Burke

Calhoun Co. at Cross

Cardinal Newman at First Baptist (0-1)

Carolina Academy at Northwood Academy (0-1)

Beaufort Academy at St. John’s Christian

Colleton Prep (0-1) at Hilton Head Prep

Hilton Head Christian at Dorchester Academy

GAMES CANCELED

Stratford at Woodland

Bishop England at Stall

Berkeley at Ft. Dorchester

Westside at Summerville

Colleton County at Ashley Ridge

North Charleston at Military Magnet

Scott’s Branch at Baptist Hill

