Lowcountry High School Football - Week 1
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Week 1 of the high school football season kicks off Friday night. Check here throughout the night for the latest updates and watch Friday Night Lights at 11:15.
Week 1
GET UP TO THE SECOND SCORES AT THE LINK
https://www.live5news.com/sports/scoreboard/
Stratford at Woodland
Carolina Forest at Ft. Dorchester - Live 5 Game of the Week
Summerville at Gaffney
Bishop England (0-1) at Ashley Ridge
James Island at Wando
Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Cane Bay
Goose Creek at Blythewood
Oceanside Collegiate (0-1) at Gray Collegiate
Waccamaw at Philip Simmons (1-0)
Timberland at St. John’s (0-1)
North Charleston at Military Magnet
Academic Magnet at Pinewood Prep (1-0)
Porter-Gaud (1-0) at Burke
Calhoun Co. at Cross
Cardinal Newman at First Baptist (0-1)
Carolina Academy at Northwood Academy (0-1)
Beaufort Academy at St. John’s Christian
Colleton Prep (0-1) at Hilton Head Prep
Hilton Head Christian at Dorchester Academy
GAMES CANCELED
Stratford at Woodland
Bishop England at Stall
Berkeley at Ft. Dorchester
Westside at Summerville
Colleton County at Ashley Ridge
North Charleston at Military Magnet
Scott’s Branch at Baptist Hill
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.