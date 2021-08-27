Mainly dry weekend, Ida poses major threat to Gulf Coast!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - All eyes on the Gulf of Mexico this weekend as Tropical Storm Ida is forecast to become a major hurricane and threat the coast of Louisiana by Sunday. A devastating storm surge, significant wind threat and flooding rainfall are all expected as this storm plows onshore this weekend. There is still lots of uncertainty over where the remnants of this storm head by the middle of next week. Right now, we can’t rule out some of this moisture moving our way by Wednesday and Thursday.

Back here in the Lowcountry, a quiet stretch of weather is ahead! We expect a few spotty showers today with the rain chance both this morning and afternoon. Otherwise, it’s a mix of sun and clouds today with highs near 90 degrees. Get ready for a sunny and hot weekend ahead with only a very small rain chance Saturday and Sunday. Highs will reach the upper 80s at the beaches with low 90s inland.

TODAY: Sun and Clouds. Isolated Rain. High 90.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot and Humid. Mainly Dry. High 91.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot and Humid. Mainly Dry. High 90.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot and Humid. Mainly Dry. High 91.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot and Humid. Mainly Dry. High 92.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.