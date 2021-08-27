McDonald Elementary temporarily moves to virtual learning

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Georgetown County School District say McDonald Elementary will transition to virtual learning beginning Monday.

The district says virtual learning at the school will begin on Monday and continue until Sept. 7. They say the decision was made after consulting with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and the state department of education.

Officials say the increased numbers of positive COVID-19 cases among employees as well as quarantined employees have made it difficult to staff positions critical to the school’s operation.

The Georgetown County School District says administration at the school will provide families with details in regards to accessing assignments, engaging in virtual lessons and food service pickup schedules during the virtual learning.

