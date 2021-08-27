SC Lottery
Myrtle Beach police cite woman after two dogs found inside hot car

A woman was issued a citation after two dogs were found inside a hot car, according to a report from Myrtle Beach police.(Photo by: Josh Auzenne (custom credit) | WAFB)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 6:57 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman was issued a citation after two dogs were found inside a hot car, according to a report from Myrtle Beach police.

Police were called to Best Buy on Oak Forest Lane Wednesday and discovered the dogs inside a vehicle with the windows rolled up, the report stated.

At the time, police said the temperature was 84 degrees, with a ‘feels-like’ temperature of 96 degrees.

Both dogs, who police said were pointers, were panting heavily. According to the report, one of the dogs was tied to the back seat, while the other was on the front passenger-side floor.

Police said the dogs’ owner came out of the store and turned on the air conditioning in the car.

The temperature in the front seat area was 107 degrees and the back seat area was 105 degrees, according to the report.

Police confirmed the owner, a 66-year-old woman, was issued a citation.

