North Carolina teacher sent home for refusing to wear mask

She was told to stay alone in her classroom for several hours before being sent home.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
SMITHFIELD, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina high school teacher has been sent home for refusing to wear a mask as required by her school district.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports Aurora Preston, who teaches at South Johnston High School, said she had worn a face mask in the previous school year, but now doesn’t think they work in slowing the transmission of COVID-19.

The newspaper reported that Preston showed up maskless last week for a teacher workday to prepare for the new school year.

She was told to stay alone in her classroom for several hours before being sent home.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

