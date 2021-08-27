North Charleston Coliseum letting event organizers decide extended COVID-19 protocols
The North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center will not require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - While some Lowcountry entertainment venues are beginning to require COVID-19 vaccine cards or a negative test, others are taking a different approach.
Alan Coker, the director of Marketing for the North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center, said the facility is not requiring a vaccine card or negative COVID-19 test.
He said, instead, the Coliseum will let event organizers decide.
On Friday, Coker said the James Taylor concert is currently the only event requiring attendees to be fully vaccinated or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours. The concert is scheduled for November 17.
Officials said masks are required at the Coliseum, Performing Arts Center and Charleston Area Convention Center, as part of a recent order from North Charleston that requires masks to be worn in city-owned buildings.
