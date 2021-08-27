SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

North Charleston Coliseum letting event organizers decide extended COVID-19 protocols

The North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center will not require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test
By Jordan Cioppa
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - While some Lowcountry entertainment venues are beginning to require COVID-19 vaccine cards or a negative test, others are taking a different approach.

Alan Coker, the director of Marketing for the North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center, said the facility is not requiring a vaccine card or negative COVID-19 test.

He said, instead, the Coliseum will let event organizers decide.

On Friday, Coker said the James Taylor concert is currently the only event requiring attendees to be fully vaccinated or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours. The concert is scheduled for November 17.

Officials said masks are required at the Coliseum, Performing Arts Center and Charleston Area Convention Center, as part of a recent order from North Charleston that requires masks to be worn in city-owned buildings.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Amari Goodwin’s mother, Misty, said her daughter’s symptoms progressed quickly at the beginning...
12-year-old girl on ventilator in MUSC’s ICU for COVID-19
The Peterson family wants to encourage others to get vaccinated after unvaccinated husband and...
‘He was happy...to lifeless’: Family hopes husband’s COVID-19 death encourages vaccinations
Republican Rep. Jeff Duncan, who represents South Carolina's Third Congressional District in...
SC Congressman co-sponsors articles of impeachment against Biden
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported the third-highest...
SC reports nearly 7,000 new COVID-19 cases, 39 deaths

Latest News

Summerville’s town council has decided to extend its COVID leave pay for only vaccinated...
Summerville votes to continue COVID leave pay for only vaccinated employees, those with valid shot exemptions
VIDEO: Summerville votes to continue COVID leave pay for only vaccinated employees
VIDEO: Summerville votes to continue COVID leave pay for only vaccinated employees
Officials with the Medical University of South Carolina said they currently have 12 children...
Three children with COVID on ventilators at MUSC
VIDEO: Firefighters investigate overnight West Ashley business fire
VIDEO: Firefighters investigate overnight West Ashley business fire