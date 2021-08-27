Omaha native killed in attack on Kabul airport in Afghanistan

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha family is mourning the death of their son, who was among those killed in Thursday’s attack on the airbase at Kabul, Afghanistan.

A spokesman for the family of Cpl. Daegan William-Tyeler Page passed along a statement from the family that said the 23-year-old was a member of the 2nd Battalion Marine Regiment based at Camp Pendleton, Calif.

Cpl. Daegan Page was among those killed in the attack on Kabul, Afghanistan. (Courtesy photo)

“Our hearts are broken, but we are thankful for the friends and family who are surrounding us during this time. Our thoughts and prayers are also with the other Marine and Navy families whose loved ones died alongside Daegan.”

Page grew up in Red Oak, Iowa, and the Omaha-metro area. A longtime Boy Scout and Millard South graduate, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps after he graduated from high school according to the statement.

“He enjoyed playing hockey for Omaha Westside in the Omaha Hockey Club and was a diehard Chicago Blackhawks fan. He loved hunting and spending time outdoors with his dad, as well as being out on the water. He was also an animal lover with a soft spot in his heart for dogs,” the family said.

Thursday’s bombing — blamed on Afghanistan’s offshoot of the Islamic State group, an enemy of both the Taliban and the West — marked one of the most lethal terror attacks the country has seen. The U.S. said it was the deadliest day for American forces in Afghanistan since 2011.

On Friday, the death toll rose to 169 Afghans, a number that could increase as authorities examine fragmented remains, and 13 U.S. service members, making Thursday’s one of the deadliest attacks since U.S.-led forces entered Afghanistan.

Statement from the family

Our beloved son, Corporal Daegan William-Tyeler Page, 23, was killed in Afghanistan yesterday. Daegan joined the U.S. Marine Corps after graduating from Millard South High School. He loved the brotherhood of the Marines and was proud to serve as a member of the 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California. Daegan’s girlfriend Jessica, his mom, dad, step-mom, step-dad, 4 siblings, and grandparents are all mourning the loss of a great son, grandson, and brother. Daegan was raised in Red Oak, Iowa and the Omaha metro area and was a longtime member of the Boy Scouts. He enjoyed playing hockey for Omaha Westside in the Omaha Hockey Club and was a diehard Chicago Blackhawks fan. He loved hunting and spending time outdoors with his dad, as well as being out on the water. He was also an animal lover with a soft spot in his heart for dogs. Daegan always looked forward to coming home and hanging out with his family and many buddies in Nebraska. To his younger siblings, he was their favorite jungle gym and to his friends, he was a genuinely happy guy that you could always count on. After finishing his enlistment, Daegan planned to come home and go to a local trade school, possibly to become a lineman. Daegan will always be remembered for his tough outer shell and giant heart. Our hearts are broken, but we are thankful for the friends and family who are surrounding us during this time. Our thoughts and prayers are also with the other Marine and Navy families whose loved ones died alongside Daegan.

Community reaction

“We are so sorry to hear of the loss of Omaha Marine Corporal Daegan Page. He was a 2016 graduate of Millard South High School and a wonderful example of the Patriot Way. We are grateful for his service to our country. Our hearts and prayers go out to his family.”

“I was just notified about the death of Marine Corporal Page. My heart was already broken over our country’s loss of 13 service members in Afghanistan. Now the loss is even harder. God bless Corporal Page. He saved lives and served his country honorably. His life was cut short but had ultimate meaning. By his bravery and will, many others will have a chance. I send my heartfelt condolences to his family,” Fortenberry said.

“Our hearts are breaking right now for the military families who lost loved ones in the terrorist attack in Kabul yesterday. Nebraska will long remember Corporal Page’s heroic service to his country, and we mourn his passing. Susanne and I encourage Nebraskans to keep Daegan’s family in their prayers in the coming days and weeks.”

“Corporal Daegan William-Tyeler Page gave his life defending Americans and our allies in the chaos of the Kabul airport. He fought to keep this nation’s promise that we leave no man behind, and now Nebraskans will keep our promise to honor his sacrifice and his family’s sacrifice. Americans are filled with grief and anger. Heroes like Corporal Page never failed us — Nebraskans will not fail them. Melissa and I join countless others across our state in prayer for Corporal Page’s entire family and for all the Americans who are still in harm’s way.”

“I am heartbroken to learn of the death of Corporal Page, one of the U.S. Marines killed in Afghanistan. He was from Nebraska’s 2nd district and graduated from Millard South. No words can express the devastation, frustration, and sorrow his family is experiencing right now. I pray for the healing and comfort of his family and friends during this difficult time. Corporal Page is an American hero who gave the last full measure of devotion. He served his country honorably, and his service will never be in vain.”

“It is with great sorrow that I learned one of Nebraska’s own was killed during yesterday’s horrific attacks. We are heartbroken over this loss and the loss of 12 other American heroes. Bruce and I extend our condolences to Daegan’s family at this difficult time. Daegan’s service to the nation will not be forgotten.”

“I ask all of Omaha to honor the life of Cpl. Daegan Page. He had a special kind of courage and commitment to serve our country and protect others. We owe an immeasurable debt of gratitude to those who wear our nation’s uniform, and faithfully and respectfully serve. I offer my sincere condolences to his family and the families of all Americans killed this week in Kabul.”

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.