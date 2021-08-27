Police search for vehicle involved in hit-and-run

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The Walterboro Police Department released surveillance images of a truck involved in a hit and run incident.

The crash happened at the Bells Highway Waffle House, according to a post on the police department’s Facebook page.

The post did not say whether the crash injured anyone.

If you can identify the vehicle or its driver, call Walterboro Police Sgt. Fisk at 843-782-1031.

