SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Police search for vehicle involved in hit-and-run

Walterboro Police released surveillance images showing a vehicle they want to identify in a hit...
Walterboro Police released surveillance images showing a vehicle they want to identify in a hit and run incident.(Walterboro Police via Facebook)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The Walterboro Police Department released surveillance images of a truck involved in a hit and run incident.

The crash happened at the Bells Highway Waffle House, according to a post on the police department’s Facebook page.

The post did not say whether the crash injured anyone.

If you can identify the vehicle or its driver, call Walterboro Police Sgt. Fisk at 843-782-1031.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Amari Goodwin’s mother, Misty, said her daughter’s symptoms progressed quickly at the beginning...
12-year-old girl on ventilator in MUSC’s ICU for COVID-19
The Peterson family wants to encourage others to get vaccinated after unvaccinated husband and...
‘He was happy...to lifeless’: Family hopes husband’s COVID-19 death encourages vaccinations
South Carolina school districts must be in compliance with the South Carolina Department of...
SC education dept. reinstating mask mandate on school buses
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said the latest batch of...
SC reports 4,245 new COVID-19 cases, 56 deaths

Latest News

U.S. soldiers stand inside the airport as hundreds of people gather near an evacuation control...
US presses on with Afghanistan evacuations despite fears of more attacks
As of 11 a.m., Ida's center was located near latitude 20.7 North, longitude 82.1 West,...
Tropical Storm Ida continues to strengthen as it approaches Cuba
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported the third-highest...
SC reports nearly 7,000 new COVID-19 cases, 39 deaths
South Carolina Education Lottery officials confirmed that three winning Palmetto Cash 5 lottery...
Three winning lottery tickets, each worth 6 digits, sold in Hanahan