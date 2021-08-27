Porter-Gaud seniors kick off year fighting hunger

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High School Seniors at Porter-Gaud School are joining together Friday to package food supplies for some Lowcountry nonprofits and Afghan refugees.

Through the school’s annual Senior Day of Caring, about 100 seniors will package 20,000 meals. The students will pack 1,700 pound bags of oats into individual packages.

“As a senior class we’ve been separated for the past year and a half, so to come together and actually be united is weird and its great,” Porter-Gaud senior Millie Garret said. “So it doesn’t seem like a lot just to be together to be together as a class of 100, but its going to mean a lot tomorrow uniting over a common front.”

The meals will go to two local nonprofits: the James Island Outreach Center and One80 Place.

Harvest Pack spokesman Brad Fleming says this effort helps organizations like theirs because it saves them thousands in manufacturing costs, which ultimately makes the meals cheaper.

WANT TO GET INVOLVED? Email Fleming or visit Harvest Pack’s website for more information.

The seniors will also pack about 350 hygiene kits for men, women and children coming into the country from Afghanistan to seek refuge.

Porter-Gaud spokesperson Jen Lorenz says this is an opportunity to teach students lessons they can take with them in the real world.

“Just really kind of teaching these kids the importance of giving back and thinking about someone other than themselves,” Lorenz said.

Harvest Pack helps bridge the gap between organizations like churches or schools who want to help but don’t have access to the resources.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.