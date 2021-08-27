SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Report: Unvaccinated people are more than 15 times more likely to die from COVID-19

Medical ICU registered nurse Cassie Coats assists as a team moves a COVID-positive patient into...
Medical ICU registered nurse Cassie Coats assists as a team moves a COVID-positive patient into a new bed.(Joe Ellis/UMMC Photography | UMMC)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released new data showing that unvaccinated people were 15.4 times, or 1,540 percent, more likely to die from COVID-19 during the four-week period ending Aug. 21.

This comes as the state hit a pandemic high on Aug. 26 with 912 adults in the ICU with COVID-19. The number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators also reached a record high at 574.

This week’s respiratory surveillance report is the first to provide age-adjusted death rate data for COVID-19. Adjusting for age is a way to make fairer comparisons between vaccinated and unvaccinated people because the vaccinated population is older than the unvaccinated population and older people are more likely to die from COVID-19. Data is preliminary and is subject to change as additional cases and deaths are reported.

During the week ending Aug. 21, unvaccinated people were also 4.4 times, or 440 percent, more likely to catch COVID-19 than vaccinated people. The difference between vaccinated and unvaccinated teens was even greater during the week ending Aug. 21, with unvaccinated people aged 12 to 17 being 6.3 times, or 630 percent, more likely to get COVID-19 than vaccinated people in the same age group.

North Carolina has been experiencing the fastest acceleration in cases and hospitalizations since the pandemic started. The COVID-19 vaccines authorized and approved in the United States continue to be effective in reducing risk of severe disease, hospitalization and death, even against the widely circulating Delta variant, according to officials.

“The vast majority of people dying with COVID-19 are unvaccinated. If you are not vaccinated please don’t wait until it is too late,” said Dr. Mandy K. Cohen, Secretary of the NC Department of Health and Human Services. “The authorized and approved vaccines have been through rigorous clinical trials and met scientific standards. Millions of North Carolinians have been safely vaccinated.”

There were 29 deaths among unvaccinated persons younger than 65, compared with one death among vaccinated persons younger than 65 during the four-week time period. There were 30 deaths among unvaccinated persons older than 65, compared with seven deaths among vaccinated persons older than 65.

Vaccines are widely available in North Carolina. Through Aug. 31, anyone 18 and older who gets their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at a participating location will receive a $100 Summer Card in the form of a Prepaid Mastercard while supplies last.

To get a free vaccine near you, visit MySpot.nc.gov or call 888-675-4567. You can also text your zip code to 438829 to find vaccine locations near you.

While vaccines are the best protection against serious illness, hospitalization and death, monoclonal antibody therapy can reduce the severity of COVID-19 symptoms and decrease the likelihood of hospitalization, especially in high-risk patients. If you test positive for COVID-19, monoclonal antibody therapy must be administered within 10 days of your first COVID-19 symptoms, so it is crucial to get tested early.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Amari Goodwin’s mother, Misty, said her daughter’s symptoms progressed quickly at the beginning...
12-year-old girl on ventilator in MUSC’s ICU for COVID-19
The Peterson family wants to encourage others to get vaccinated after unvaccinated husband and...
‘He was happy...to lifeless’: Family hopes husband’s COVID-19 death encourages vaccinations
Republican Rep. Jeff Duncan, who represents South Carolina's Third Congressional District in...
SC Congressman co-sponsors articles of impeachment against Biden
Health officials are calling the current spike of COVID-19 cases a “pandemic of the...
‘Vast majority’ of hospitalized COVID breakthrough cases in SC among immunocompromised people

Latest News

Officials with the Georgetown County School District say McDonald Elementary will transition to...
McDonald Elementary temporarily moves to virtual learning
U.S. soldiers stand inside the airport as hundreds of people gather near an evacuation control...
US presses on with Afghanistan evacuations despite fears of more attacks
Summerville’s town council has decided to extend its COVID leave pay for only vaccinated...
Summerville votes to continue COVID leave pay for only vaccinated employees, those with valid shot exemptions
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina records second consecutive day of 8,000+ new COVID-19 cases
Republican Rep. Jeff Duncan, who represents South Carolina's Third Congressional District in...
SC Congressman co-sponsors articles of impeachment against Biden