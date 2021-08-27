SC Lottery
RiverDogs Roll to 7-2 Win at Augusta

By Charleston RiverDogs
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
North Augusta, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs received a big boost from Matt Dyer in his return from the injured list on the way to a 7-2 win over the Augusta GreenJackets on Thursday night at SRP Park. Following a three week absence, Dyer went 2-3 with a double, triple and two runs scored while adding an outfield assist and leaping catch at the wall defensively.

The RiverDogs (69-30) broke a scoreless tie in the fourth inning. Diego Infante led off the frame with a double into the right field corner, but was thrown out trying to stretch it into a triple for the first out of the inning. Beau Brundage followed with a double of his own and scored on Abiezel Ramirez’s opposite-field single to left.

The lead grew to 4-0 in the next two frames. Dyer opened the fifth inning with a double and proceeded to steal third base. The stolen base allowed him to score on a sacrifice fly from Johan Lopez moments later. In the sixth, Alexander Ovalles added to the advantage with a solo home run. Dyer followed by legging out a triple and then raced home on a wild pitch to make it a 4-0 game.

The RiverDogs pushed the margin to 7-0 in the seventh inning with the help of two run-scoring wild pitches and another RBI single from Ramirez. Augusta (41-58) scored their only runs of the night on a two-run home run from Landon Stephens in the eighth inning.

Osleivis Basabe, Brundage and Ramirez joined Dyer with two hits as the team racked up 11 on the night. Tyler Tolve paced Augusta with a team-best three hits.

Sandy Gaston earned his first win with the team by tossing 5.0 scoreless innings and scattering three hits while walking four. He struck out five. Luis Moncada allowed two runs in 3.0 innings out of the pen and Jose Lopez finished the game by facing the minimum in the ninth.

The series resumes on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. with a pair of well-regarded pitching prospects on the hill. The RiverDogs will go with RHP Seth Johnson (3-5, 3.30) and Augusta will turn to RHP Joey Estes (2-6, 2.84).

