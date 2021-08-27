SC reports nearly 7,000 new COVID-19 cases, 39 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported the third-highest single-day total of new COVID-19 cases Friday.

Friday’s report, which reflects data DHEC received on Wednesday, listed 6,697 new cases, including 4,650 cases confirmed through PCR tests and another 2,047 cases confirmed through rapid tests.

Charleston County reported the second-highest number of new cases at 581, just behind Greenville County’s 596. Elsehwere in the Tri-County area, Dorchester County reported 545 new cases while Berkeley County reported 344 new cases.

Lexington County had the third-highest number of new cases with 558.

The data also included 39 deaths, 25 confirmed and 14 probable. Of the 39 deaths, seven were reported in Lowcountry counties.

Berkeley and Georgetown Counties each reported two confirmed deaths, Dorchester County reported one confirmed death and Beaufort County reported one confirmed and one probable death.

The results came from 41,931 tests conducted with a positive rate of 14.3%.

Since the pandemic began, South Carolina reported a total of 714,265 COVID-19 cases, consisting of 579,769 cases detected using PCR tests and 134,496 detected with rapid tests.

As of Thursday, DHEC reported a total of 10,452 COVID-19 related deaths. That total includes 9,174 deaths classified as “confirmed” and an additional 1,278 classified as “probable.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a “probable” death is defined as a death that:

Meets clinical criteria and epidemiologic linkage with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Meets presumptive laboratory evidence

Meets vital records criteria with no confirmatory laboratory evidence for SARS-CoV-2.

South Carolina has now performed more than 9 million tests since the pandemic began.







