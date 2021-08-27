SC Lottery
South Carolina lawmakers react to Kabul attack, evacuations

Smoke rises from a deadly explosion outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug....
Smoke rises from a deadly explosion outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. Two suicide bombers and gunmen have targeted crowds massing near the Kabul airport, in the waning days of a massive airlift that has drawn thousands of people seeking to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon)(Wali Sabawoon | AP)
By Paola Tristan Arruda
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina leaders and lawmakers are reacting to the terror attacks in Kabul. While some are supporting President Joe Biden’s actions, others are criticizing his withdrawal plan.

U.S. Congressman Tom Rice said President Biden is responsible for what happened in Kabul. Rice said that people in the Biden administration need to be held accountable and he is calling on Biden to remove himself from office.

“President Biden said when he spoke to the American people two weeks ago that the buck stops here. Well, his haphazard withdrawal without any apparent strategy, certainly no ability to carry it out, has now cost at least 12 American lives and untold numbers of lives of our friends and allies,” Rice said.

Sen. Tim Scott also criticized Biden following the attack.

He released a statement saying in part, “The president must immediately reverse course and dispatch all military resources necessary to ensure the safety of every American and our allies. We cannot leave our fellow citizens to the mercy of terrorists.”

Congressman Jim Clyburn also weighed in on Twitter saying his prayers go out to the family members of the U.S. servicemen who lost their lives in Thursday’s attack.

“We must honor their sacrifice by pursuing a wise course for our country at this dangerous juncture,” he said in a tweet.

Members of the 315th airlift wing from Joint Base Charleston have been assisting with evacuations in Afghanistan, but a spokesperson said they have not received any reports of injuries to their base personnel in those attacks.

