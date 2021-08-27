SC Lottery
Summerville Town Council to discuss possibility of mask mandate in Town-owned buildings

By Jordan Cioppa
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Town Council is set to meet on Friday to discuss whether or not masks should be required in Town-owned buildings.

There are currently no mask mandates in the facilities. Terry Jenkins, a Summerville Town Council Member said if a vote does take place on Friday, it will affect indoor areas of buildings like the police and fire stations, the Rollins Edwards Community Center, the Cuthbert Community Center and Town Hall.

He said it will not apply to private businesses.

Other areas like North Charleston and the City of Charleston require masks in city buildings.

The Summerville Town council will also hold an executive session related to the Director of Finance Position and plans to authorize the Town Administrator to request over $7 million from the U.S Department of Treasury for Summerville’s allocation of the American Rescue Plan.

