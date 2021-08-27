SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Sumter police search for two missing teens

Ansley Dupuis and Nevaeh Gallagher
Ansley Dupuis and Nevaeh Gallagher(Sumter Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Police in Sumter County are searching for two missing teenagers, officials say.

According to the Sumter Police Department, Ansley Dupuis, 16, and Nevaeh Gallagher, 15, left their residence at about 1:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Dupuis is about 5 feet 1 inch tall, 140 pounds and has long blonde hair. She wears glasses and may be wearing a back brace.

Gallagher is about 5 feet 1 inch tall, 125 pounds and has medium length blonde hair.

If you see either of them, or know where they could be, you are urged to call the Sumter Police Department immediately at 803-436-2700.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Amari Goodwin’s mother, Misty, said her daughter’s symptoms progressed quickly at the beginning...
12-year-old girl on ventilator in MUSC’s ICU for COVID-19
The Peterson family wants to encourage others to get vaccinated after unvaccinated husband and...
‘He was happy...to lifeless’: Family hopes husband’s COVID-19 death encourages vaccinations
South Carolina school districts must be in compliance with the South Carolina Department of...
SC education dept. reinstating mask mandate on school buses
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said the latest batch of...
SC reports 4,245 new COVID-19 cases, 56 deaths

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about the bombings at the Kabul airport that killed at least 12 U.S....
SC Congressman co-sponsors articles of impeachment against Biden
U.S. soldiers stand inside the airport as hundreds of people gather near an evacuation control...
New urgency to airlift after Kabul blasts kill more than 100
Phase One of the university’s new Science & Engineering building will welcome its first...
Charleston Southern University opens new science and engineering building
2020 Titleholders with Miss South Carolina 2019 and Miss South Carolina Teen 2019.
Miss Summerville, North Charleston competitions to crown new 2022 titleholders