SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Supreme Court allows evictions to resume during pandemic

Roughly 3.5 million people in the United States said they faced eviction in the next two...
Roughly 3.5 million people in the United States said they faced eviction in the next two months, according to Census Bureau data from early August.(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is allowing evictions to resume across the United States, blocking the Biden administration from enforcing a temporary ban that was put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Roughly 3.5 million people in the United States said they faced eviction in the next two months, according to Census Bureau data from early August.

The court says in an unsigned opinion Thursday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which reimposed the moratorium Aug. 3, lacked the authority to do so under federal law. The justices are rejecting the administration’s arguments in support of the CDC’s authority.

Copyright Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amari Goodwin’s mother, Misty, said her daughter’s symptoms progressed quickly at the beginning...
12-year-old girl on ventilator in MUSC’s ICU for COVID-19
The U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the death sentence for Dylann Roof in the...
Court upholds death sentence for Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Shelby Francis Makaley Ashby, 21, was also charged with accessory to murder after the fact...
Deputies arrest two people in connection to murder of missing man whose remains were found in the woods
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands

Latest News

Smoke rises from a deadly explosion outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug....
South Carolina lawmakers react to Kabul attack, evacuations
Gov. Henry McMaster has directed the flags atop the State Capitol be flown at half-staff until...
McMaster orders flags at State Capitol be flown at half-staff for victims in Kabul attack
Health experts in the Charleston area say COVID-19 testing has ramped up significantly along...
COVID testing demand triples for some providers, affecting appointment availability
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: COVID testing demand triples for some providers, affecting appointment availability