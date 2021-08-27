SC Lottery
Three winning lottery tickets, each worth 6 digits, sold in Hanahan

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Education Lottery officials confirmed that three winning Palmetto Cash 5 lottery tickets were purchased in Hanahan for Thursday night’s drawing.

Each of the three tickets is worth $300,000, according to lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong.

The tickets matched all five numbers drawn for the $100,000 top prize.

“The ticket holder or holders ‘powered-up’ for an additional $1, to see the $100,000 top prize multiplied to $300,000,” Armstrong said.

The winning tickets for Thursday nights drawing were 5 - 16 - 17 - 30 - 37, with a power-up of 3.

All three winning tickets were purchased for last night’s drawing at the Lowes Foods #279 at 1000 Tanner Ford Blvd. in Hanahan.

The odds of winning $300,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 1,606,214.

