Tidelands Health to move vaccination site to accommodate larger demand

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCSC) - Tidelands Health announced Friday it will relocate its Murrells Inlet regional vaccination site.

The health system will set up its new vaccination site at the Compass Professional Center, located at 10607 Highway 707 near Salem Road starting on Monday as demand for vaccination increases.

Over the past several weeks, the health system has experienced a surge in demand for the vaccine. The increased uptake is being driven by a number of factors, including the rapid spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant, the recent authorization of a third vaccine dose for immunocompromised individuals and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s full approval of the Pfizer vaccine for those 16 and older, officials said.

They expect demand to further increase when federal health officials approve a booster shot for individuals who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

That effort is expected to begin in late September and will likely prompt many of the more than 40,000 people who have been vaccinated by Tidelands Health to come back for a third “booster” dose.

Vaccinations will be available on a walk-in basis Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The previous vaccination site at Waccamaw Medical Park West has closed.

“It’s encouraging to see so many individuals in our community eager to receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” Chief Operating Officer Gayle Resetar said. “Our expanded regional vaccination site off S.C. 707 can accommodate more individuals as our team continues aggressive efforts to vaccinate as many people in our community as possible.”

Tidelands Health also operates walk-in vaccination sites in Myrtle Beach and Georgetown and offers the COVID-19 vaccine at Tidelands Health Family Medicine locations as part of regularly scheduled appointments.

The health system also partners with area businesses and organizations to hold mobile vaccine clinics weekly.

To date, Tidelands Health has administered nearly 82,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In addition to the new vaccination site off S.C. 707, Tidelands Health has extended hours at its regional vaccination site at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital. Walk-in hours are now Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The health system’s third regional vaccination site, located at Tidelands Health Medical Park at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach, offers walk-in vaccinations Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

No appointment is needed at the three regional vaccination sites, and there is no cost to be vaccinated.

Tidelands Health is recruiting about 100 temporary team members to expand staffing at the regional vaccination sites to help accommodate increased demand.

Apply online at tidelandshealth.org.

Positions include clinically trained employees to administer shots as well as non-clinical workers to handle patient registration and greet patients.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.