Tropical Storm Ida continues to strengthen as it approaches Cuba

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tropical Storm Ida, which is expected to be a major hurricane by the time it reaches the U.S. Gulf coast, is strengthening near Cuba.

Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine said the storm is on a fast track to becoming a “devastating hurricane.”

As of 11 a.m., Ida’s center was located near latitude 20.7 North, longitude 82.1 West, approximately 200 miles east-southeast of the western tip of Cuba.

Reports from Air Force and NOAA reconnaissance aircraft indicate that the maximum sustained winds have increased to near 65 mph with higher gusts.

Ida is moving toward the northwest near 15 mph, and this general motion should continue over the next few days.

On the forecast track, the center of Ida will pass near or over the Isle of Youth and western Cuba later Friday, and move over the southeastern and central Gulf of Mexico Friday night and Saturday. Ida is forecast to make landfall along the U.S. northern Gulf coast within the hurricane watch area on Sunday.

An unfortunate look for Ida on the satellite this morning. Ida's on the fast track to being a devastating hurricane. pic.twitter.com/mBhn0052J5 — JoeyLive5 (@JoeySovine) August 27, 2021

Additional strengthening is forecast Friday and Ida is expected to be a hurricane when it nears western Cuba later Friday. Steady to rapid strengthening is expected when Ida moves over the southeastern and central Gulf of Mexico over the weekend, and Ida is expected to be a major hurricane when it approaches the northern Gulf coast.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles from the center. A wind gust to 45 mph was recently reported on Cayman Brac and a wind gust to 41 mph has been observed on Cayo Largo, Cuba, within the past hour or two.

The latest minimum central pressure reported by an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is 29.42 inches.

