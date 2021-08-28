SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Florida toddlers, believed to be abducted, found safe

The Amber Alert for 2-year-old Sebastian Rios has been canceled.
The Amber Alert for 2-year-old Sebastian Rios has been canceled.(Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (Gray News) - Police say two kids believed to have been abducted were found safe.

An Amber Alert was issued on Saturday for Teddy Jones, Jr. and Shantese Jones, both two years old, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The Panama City Police Department reported they found safe and arrangements have been made to reunite them with their family.

Police believed they were in the company of 34-year-old Teddy Jones. He is wanted for questioning in the abduction of the two children by the Panama City Police Department.

They reported he was apprehended by authorities in Alabama.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported the third-highest...
SC reports nearly 7,000 new COVID-19 cases, 39 deaths
The Colleton County School District announced it would switch to virtual learning for two weeks...
Colleton County School District to go virtual-only starting Monday
Republican Rep. Jeff Duncan, who represents South Carolina's Third Congressional District in...
SC Congressman co-sponsors articles of impeachment against Biden
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says former Captain Will Rogers passed away Friday night.
Former Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office captain passes away
Lowcountry High School Football
Lowcountry High School Football - Week 1

Latest News

This OES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 10:20 p.m. EDT, and...
Residents warned as Louisiana braces for Hurricane Ida
A long-time former Moncks Corner councilwoman was honored Saturday, nearly two years after her...
Moncks Corner road dedicated to late councilwoman
US troops brace for the threat of more terrorist attacks as evacuations continue in...
Biden warns of more attacks as military begins final pullout
Biden speaks during a FEMA briefing as Louisiana and the Gulf Coast prepares for Ida. (Source:...
Biden speaks during FEMA briefing about Ida