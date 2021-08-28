Coast Guard suspends search for 2 men in Savannah River; Savannah Fire to continue search on Sunday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: The Coast Guard has suspended its search for Joseph and Thomas Fox, according to a tweet posted Saturday night.

Savannah Fire will continue the search using divers on Sunday morning.

The Coast Guard, Georgia DNR and South Carolina DNR, along with other agencies, are searching for two men in the Savannah River after a boating accident.

In a statement Saturday morning, The Coast Guard said a small boat collided with a dredge vessel near Elba Island, causing all seven people on board to go into the water. Five were rescued and taken the hospital.

Officials say the two men missing are brothers Joseph and Thomas Fox.

They were wearing blue and pink shorts, respectively.

The Savannah Fire Department is conducting side-scan sonar of the area and Savannah Police Department divers are on standby.

South Carolina Department of Natural Resources spokesman David Lucas tells WTOC that they got the call about the accident from Jasper County dispatch around 9 p.m. Friday.

Lucas says everyone involved were adult males in their 20s and the five people that were taken to the hospital had serious injuries, but non-life threatening.

The Coast Guard asks anyone with information to call 843-740-7050.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.