Community running 5K to honor Emanuel 9 victim

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Race 4 Achievement Inc. is holding a 5K “doughnut dash” Saturday to honor the legacy of one of the Emanuel 9 victims.

They say the #Race4Wanza Doughnut Dash 5K is an annual community event established in memory of Tywanza Sanders.

Sanders was one of nine people shot and killed inside Mother Emanuel AME Church in 2015.

Organizers say all funds raised will be donated to the Tywanza Sanders Scholarship Fund, which provides college scholarships for students in Charleston County Schools.

The 5K is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon in the rear parking lot of the South Windermere Center. That’s on 80 Folly Road Blvd in Charleston.

Registration is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Organizers say participants will eat a dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts halfway through the run/walk.

They say some people will choose to participate virtually this year because of the pandemic.

Anyone who wants to participate is invited to register on the day of the event.

Organizers plan to give participants a t-shirt, a doughnut dash swag bag, a race medal, and a race number.

Click here to learn more about Saturday’s 5K.

