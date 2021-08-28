SC Lottery
Crash closes section of Hwy 174

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a crash closed a section of Highway 174 near...
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a crash closed a section of Highway 174 near Toogoodoo Road.(AP)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a crash closed a section of Highway 174 near Toogoodoo Road.

Authorities say deputies are working the scene of a motorcycle accident involving “serious injury” resulting in the highway being shut down.

Deputies are asking motorists to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

