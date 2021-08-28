Crews respond to rollover crash on I-26
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says crews responded to a disabled vehicle on I-26 West in North Charleston.
The department says two right lanes were briefly closed heading out of downtown Charleston near the Dorchester Road exit.
Live 5′s Logan Reigstad says a van was driving near him at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday when it sounded like a tire blew.
He says the driver then lost control and the van rolled off the road near railroad tracks.
