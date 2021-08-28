Former Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office captain passes away

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says former Captain Will Rogers passed away Friday night.

In 2015, BCSO officials say Rogers survived an ambush attack in the line of duty. They say he was attacked from behind and shot by a masked man in Moncks Corner. Doctors did not expect him to survive.

Deputies say Rogers gave more than 30 years of his life to service before his retirement.

After he retired, they say he was a strong advocate against violence toward members of law enforcement.

It is not clear how the former captain has died.

BCSO says they extend extreme gratitude to those who helped escort Rogers Friday night.

They ask for prayers for the family of Captain Will Rogers, both blood and blue.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.