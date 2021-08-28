Fundraiser collects more than $5K for injured Berkeley County deputy

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - A fundraiser in Goose Creek Saturday afternoon raised more than $5,000 for a Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was seriously hurt in a crash two weeks ago.

Officials said Deputy Josh Whitmore was hit by a drunk driver on University Boulevard near Elms Plantation Boulevard in North Charleston just before 2:15 a.m. on August 14.

Whitmore, who joined the agency in June, continues to recover. Saturday afternoon, his family posted online that his condition is improving and that he is able to respond to commands and is trying to communicate.

According to his family, Whitmore, is set to move to a rehab center in Atlanta next week.

As he fights to recover, the local chapter of the Doomstriker Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club put on a spaghetti meal fundraiser and raffle to help raise money for him.

The president of the group’s local chapter said they began planning for the event a little over a week ago as a way to show Deputy Whitmore the community has his back.

“I think it’s great that everybody’s coming together and helping Deputy Whitmore and his family, and we ask that everybody continues to say prayers for him” Zero, the president of the Holy City chapter of the club, said.

The event, held at the sheriff’s office’s south district headquarters on Red Bank Road, saw a number of local businesses contribute. Pepsi donated water and Amchar donated rifles for the raffle.

In total, Zero said the event raised $5,156.

