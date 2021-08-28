SC Lottery
Jasper Co. School District moving to virtual learning for two weeks

The Jasper County School District will move to virtual learning on Monday, Aug. 30 to Friday, Sept. 10.(Source: WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
JASPER COUNTY, S.C., (WTOC) - The Jasper County School District will move to virtual learning on Monday, Aug. 30 to Friday, Sept. 10.

In a statement on the school district’s Facebook post Saturday, the decision was made after a review of COVID-19 trends in and around the Jasper County area. The school system says the decision was made because they believe it is no longer feasibly safe to continue in-person learning.

“The school district will reevaluate data before the return date for further instructions,” Superintendent Dr. Rachel Anderson said.

A link for parents and students to pick up a device will be sent out on Aug. 30. Students in all grade levels, including Pre-K through 2nd grades, will need to fill out the technology form to pick up a device.

There is a $35 fee for the device and you must have a scheduled pick-up time before arriving to the pick-up location.

If students already have their device, you do not have to go through this process.

Device Pick-Up Options:

Hardeeville Campus: Tuesday, Aug. 31 and Thursday, Sept. 2 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ridgeland Campus: Wednesday, Sept. 1 and Friday, Sept. 3 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

