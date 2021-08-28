Moncks Corner road dedicated to late councilwoman

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A long-time former Moncks Corner councilwoman was honored Saturday, nearly two years after her death.

Several dozen community members and family and friends of Dr. Tonia Aiken Taylor gathered in Moncks Corner to dedicate a section of Oakley Road to the late councilwoman.

According to her family, Dr. Aiken Taylor was the first African American woman elected to the Moncks Corner Town Council.

Those who spoke at the dedication service said she was a pastor, motivational speaker, school principal and passionate musician.

Her family said they hope Dr. Aiken Taylor will be remembered by her character and her service to the community.

“Dr. T was a humanitarian,” her husband, Bishop Jerome Taylor, said. “She loved people, no matter what color you were. She embraced you. [She] was definitely a problem solver, definitely was one where she saw needs in the community and got involved. It is definitely a breath of fresh air to see this happen and to know it’ll be here until Jesus gets back. So it’s very exciting for the community and my family.”

Sunday marks 2 years since Aiken Taylor died. According to family, Aiken Taylor was first elected to Moncks Corner Town Council in 2009.

