SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Moncks Corner road dedicated to late councilwoman

A long-time former Moncks Corner councilwoman was honored Saturday, nearly two years after her...
A long-time former Moncks Corner councilwoman was honored Saturday, nearly two years after her death.(Live 5)
By Katie Kamin
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A long-time former Moncks Corner councilwoman was honored Saturday, nearly two years after her death.

Several dozen community members and family and friends of Dr. Tonia Aiken Taylor gathered in Moncks Corner to dedicate a section of Oakley Road to the late councilwoman.

According to her family, Dr. Aiken Taylor was the first African American woman elected to the Moncks Corner Town Council.

Those who spoke at the dedication service said she was a pastor, motivational speaker, school principal and passionate musician.

Her family said they hope Dr. Aiken Taylor will be remembered by her character and her service to the community.

“Dr. T was a humanitarian,” her husband, Bishop Jerome Taylor, said. “She loved people, no matter what color you were. She embraced you. [She] was definitely a problem solver, definitely was one where she saw needs in the community and got involved. It is definitely a breath of fresh air to see this happen and to know it’ll be here until Jesus gets back. So it’s very exciting for the community and my family.”

Sunday marks 2 years since Aiken Taylor died. According to family, Aiken Taylor was first elected to Moncks Corner Town Council in 2009.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported the third-highest...
SC reports nearly 7,000 new COVID-19 cases, 39 deaths
The Colleton County School District announced it would switch to virtual learning for two weeks...
Colleton County School District to go virtual-only starting Monday
Republican Rep. Jeff Duncan, who represents South Carolina's Third Congressional District in...
SC Congressman co-sponsors articles of impeachment against Biden
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says former Captain Will Rogers passed away Friday night.
Former Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office captain passes away
Lowcountry High School Football
Lowcountry High School Football - Week 1

Latest News

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says former Captain Will Rogers passed away Friday night.
Former Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office captain passes away
The South Carolina Department of Transportation says crews are responding to a disabled vehicle...
Crews respond to rollover crash on I-26
The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District says crews responded to a single-vehicle crash early...
One taken to hospital after early-morning crash in Awendaw
An organization founded to help provide fans and air conditioning to seniors is scheduled to...
Project Cool Breeze to distribute A/C units to Lowcountry seniors