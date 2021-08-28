One taken to hospital after early-morning crash in Awendaw
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AWENDAW, S.C. (WCSC) - The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District says crews responded to a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Awendaw.
Officials say a car crashed into the woods near Highway 17 and Steed Creek Road at about 5:30 in the morning.
They say someone in the car had a minor injury and was taken to the emergency room.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
