SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

One taken to hospital after early-morning crash in Awendaw

The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District says crews responded to a single-vehicle crash early...
The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District says crews responded to a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Awendaw.(Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCSC) - The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District says crews responded to a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Awendaw.

Officials say a car crashed into the woods near Highway 17 and Steed Creek Road at about 5:30 in the morning.

Officials say a car crashed into the woods near Highway 17 and Steed Creek Road at about 5:30...
Officials say a car crashed into the woods near Highway 17 and Steed Creek Road at about 5:30 in the morning.(Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District)

They say someone in the car had a minor injury and was taken to the emergency room.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported the third-highest...
SC reports nearly 7,000 new COVID-19 cases, 39 deaths
The Colleton County School District announced it would switch to virtual learning for two weeks...
Colleton County School District to go virtual-only starting Monday
Republican Rep. Jeff Duncan, who represents South Carolina's Third Congressional District in...
SC Congressman co-sponsors articles of impeachment against Biden
Firefighters responded late Thursday night to a fire at Charleston Scuba on Savannah Highway.
Firefighters investigate overnight West Ashley business fire
Summerville’s town council has decided to extend its COVID leave pay for only vaccinated...
Summerville votes to continue COVID leave pay for only vaccinated employees, those with valid shot exemptions

Latest News

An organization founded to help provide fans and air conditioning to seniors is scheduled to...
Project Cool Breeze to distribute A/C units to Lowcountry seniors
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says former Captain Will Rogers passed away Friday night.
Former Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office captain passes away
2020 Titleholders with Miss South Carolina 2019 and Miss South Carolina Teen 2019.
Miss Summerville, North Charleston competitions to crown new 2022 titleholders
Earlier this year, Century Aluminum announced they would be investing more than $60 million...
Century Aluminum on track for Berkeley County plant restart project