Project Cool Breeze to distribute A/C units to Lowcountry seniors

By Chloe Rafferty
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - An organization founded to help provide fans and air conditioning to seniors is scheduled to hold a distribution Saturday in West Ashley.

Project Cool Breeze works to keep seniors cool during the hot summer months.

The organization will meet with seniors by appointment only at the West Ashley Lowe’s from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

That’s off of Glenn McConnell Parkway.

Organizers say Goodwill Industries will be on site with information about training and employment opportunities.

The Charleston Fire Department is also expected to be on site. They plan to take applications for free smoke detector installation.

All participants are required to wear a face mask and bring a valid ID.

Organizers say the distribution is for pre-approved recipients who have already reached out to Project Cool Breeze and have qualified.

Applications are available for people to download on their website.

If you’re unable to download the application, they ask you to call the group’s hotline at 843-226-7706.

The group held its first distribution of the season on June 26 and gave out 100 air conditioning units. They held another distribution in July.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

