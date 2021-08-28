RiverDogs Offense Stymied in 3-1 Loss to Augusta

North Augusta, SC - The Augusta GreenJackets scored two unearned runs in the third inning which turned out to be the difference in a 3-1 victory over the Charleston RiverDogs on Friday night at SRP Park. The RiverDogs were limited to just four hits in the contest.

The third inning began with Tanner Murray committing an error on a groundball to short from Tyler Tolve. A fielder’s choice and a strikeout followed, leaving a man on first with two outs. Cal Conley lined a base hit to left and then teamed with Cam Shepherd on a double steal, placing two runners into scoring position. Vaughn Grissom took advantage by lining a base hit up the middle to give the GreenJackets a 2-0 lead.

Augusta (42-58) added one more run against RiverDogs starter Seth Johnson in the fifth inning. Stephen Paolini worked a walk with one out and raced to third on another single by Vaughn Grissom. Bryson Horne followed by slapping an opposite-field RBI single to left to increase the lead to 3-0. Johnson departed after 5.0 innings, having allowed three runs, one earned, on six hits. He struck out eight.

The RiverDogs (69-31), were held in check by Joey Estes for much of the night, but broke through against him for their only run in the sixth inning. Osleivis Basabe singled up the middle with one out in the frame and advanced to third when Diego Infante hammered a deep fly ball off the wall in center for a double. Murray drove in the lone run with a sacrifice fly to center field. Estes worked 6.0 innings and allowed one run on three hits while earning his first win against the RiverDogs this season.

Nomar Rojas tossed 2.0 scoreless innings out of the bullpen and Audry Lugo stranded a pair of baserunners in the eighth to put up a zero as well.

The series is even at two games apiece. Game five is set for Saturday night at 6:05 p.m. LHP Antonio Jimenez will make his debut with the RiverDogs on the mound. The GreenJackets will give the ball to 2021 third round pick LHP Dylan Dodd (0-0, 6.00).