Sumter police searching for two missing teens

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter police are asking for help locating two missing teens.

Deputies say, Ansley Dupuis, 16, and Nevaeh Gallagher, 15, left their Crosswell Drive residence at about 1:30 a.m. Friday.

Dupuis is about 5 feet tall, 140 lbs., and has long blonde hair and hazel eyes. She wears glasses and could be wearing a back brace.

Gallagher is about 5 feet tall, 125 lbs., and has medium-length blonde hair and blue eyes.

With any information, please call the Sumter Police Department immediately at 803-436-2700.

Dupuis’s father, William, and mother, Jessica, also request to contact them with any information at 803-602-2819 or 803-669-6890 and are offering a reward.

