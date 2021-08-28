SC Lottery
Warming up with plenty of sunshine this weekend!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 4:05 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The last weekend of August will be hot and humid with a mostly dry forecast. High pressure extends across the Lowcountry this weekend and into early next week, leaving us with only the slight chance of a spotty sea-breeze storm each day. Highs will remain around 90 degrees with plenty of humidity. The heat index will approach, if not exceed 100 degrees into next week. Rain and storm chances increase towards the middle to the end of next week as the remnants of Ida move through the area.

Hurricane Ida is expected to rapidly strengthen today and make landfall along the Gulf coast (most likely Louisiana) by Sunday afternoon/evening as a major category 4 hurricane with 140 mph winds and 15 foot storm surge in places. Major impacts are likely along the Louisiana coastline. No impacts for us.

Tropical Depression Ten developed early Saturday morning in the Atlantic Ocean. The system is expected to remain over the open waters of the Atlantic, east of the Lesser Antilles into next week. No threat to us.

There are currently two other disturbances in the Atlantic that may become tropical systems over the next few days. No issues for us at the time.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot and Humid. Mainly Dry. High 91, Low 74.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot and Humid. Mainly Dry. High 92, Low 74.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot and Humid. Mainly Dry. High 92, Low 74.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot and Humid. Mainly Dry. High 91, Low 75.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 89, Low 74.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 87, Low 72.

