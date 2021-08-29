AMFD: Bear hit, killed by vehicle Saturday night
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District says a bear died after being hit by a vehicle Saturday night.
They say the bear was found dead on Guerins Bridge Road. That’s off of Highway 17.
Fire officials had recently taken a picture of him Friday.
In a tweet, they said, “Life in the Francis Marion Forest can be amazing. Our Awendaw Bear living his best life.”
Fire officials say a different bear was found dead on June 27.
They say that bear, who appeared to be 3 to 4 years old, was found on Highway 17.
