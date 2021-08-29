AMFD: Bear hit, killed by vehicle Saturday night

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District says a bear died after being hit by a vehicle Saturday night.

They say the bear was found dead on Guerins Bridge Road. That’s off of Highway 17.

Fire officials had recently taken a picture of him Friday.

In a tweet, they said, “Life in the Francis Marion Forest can be amazing. Our Awendaw Bear living his best life.”

I'm sad to report our bear was struck and killed by a vehicle last night on Guerins Bridge Rd. I spent ten minutes taking his picture, and it's an experience I'll never forget. RIP Mr. Bear. pic.twitter.com/y0mAuicOGi — AMFD PIO (@AMCFD) August 29, 2021

Fire officials say a different bear was found dead on June 27.

They say that bear, who appeared to be 3 to 4 years old, was found on Highway 17.

