More sunshine and less rain over the next week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure extends across the Lowcountry today which means we will see plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures. Highs for the day will be near 90 degrees, feeling like it’s close to 100 degrees with the humidity. The quiet weather will continue into early next week with high pressure still in control. Highs will remain around 90 degrees through Tuesday. A cold front will approach the area for the middle of the week, leading to a better chance of showers and storms with highs returning to the 80′s Wednesday into the weekend to end the week.

Hurricane Ida will make landfall over Louisiana this afternoon/evening as a major category 4 hurricane with 130 mph winds and 15 foot storm surge in places. Major impacts are likely along the Gulf Coast. No impacts for us.

Tropical Depression Ten developed early Saturday morning in the Atlantic Ocean. The system is expected to remain over the open waters of the Atlantic, east of the Lesser Antilles into next week. No threat to us.

Tropical Depression Eleven developed Saturday evening in the Atlantic Ocean. The system will remain over the open water of the Atlantic. No threat to our area.

A tropical wave is about to emerge off the coast of west Africa by the middle of this week and will move west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph. A tropical depression is likely by the end of this week.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High 91, Low 73.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High 92, Low 74.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 92, Low 74.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered rain/storms. High 88, Low 73.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated rain/storms. High 87, Low 72.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 86, Low 71.

