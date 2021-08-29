SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Officers investigating crash involving bicyclist

The Charleston Police Department says they are investigating a Saturday night crash between a...
The Charleston Police Department says they are investigating a Saturday night crash between a vehicle and a bicyclist.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says they are investigating a Saturday night crash between a vehicle and a bicyclist.

Authorities say the incident occurred just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Savannah Highway.

Charleston Police Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen says officers are investigating the crash and the bicyclist has non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says former Captain Will Rogers passed away Friday night.
Former Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office captain passes away
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported the third-highest...
SC reports nearly 7,000 new COVID-19 cases, 39 deaths
The Colleton County School District announced it would switch to virtual learning for two weeks...
Colleton County School District to go virtual-only starting Monday
Republican Rep. Jeff Duncan, who represents South Carolina's Third Congressional District in...
SC Congressman co-sponsors articles of impeachment against Biden
The South Carolina Department of Transportation says crews are responding to a disabled vehicle...
Crews respond to rollover crash on I-26

Latest News

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a crash closed a section of Highway 174 near...
Hwy 174 reopened after crash
A fundraiser in Goose Creek Saturday afternoon raised more than $5,000 for a Berkeley County...
Fundraiser collects more than $5K for injured Berkeley County deputy
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says former Captain Will Rogers passed away Friday night.
Former Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office captain passes away
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Community runs 5K to honor Emanuel 9 victim