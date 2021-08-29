Officers investigating crash involving bicyclist

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says they are investigating a Saturday night crash between a vehicle and a bicyclist.

Authorities say the incident occurred just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Savannah Highway.

Charleston Police Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen says officers are investigating the crash and the bicyclist has non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

