One dead in early-morning crash in Orangeburg Co.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a crash in Orangeburg County Sunday morning.(AP)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a crash in Orangeburg County Sunday morning.

Troopers say a pickup truck was heading north on US-301 near SC-6 when it crashed at about 4:20 a.m.

That’s about two miles east of Santee.

Officials say the driver drove across SC-6 and hit an embankment.

They say he was the only one in the car and was not wearing a seat belt.

They say he died at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

