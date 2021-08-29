One dead, two hurt in West Ashley shooting

SC Lottery
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 11:04 AM EDT
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says one person is dead and two others are hurt after being shot early Sunday morning in West Ashley.

Police say they were called to a location on Risher Street in reference to a loud noise call at about 2:50 a.m.

On the way to the scene, they say they heard gunshots and dispatch received calls about gunshots in the area.

Officers say they found three people with gunshot wounds. They say two of them had non-life threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

They say a man died from his injuries after EMS personnel tried to save his life.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office is expected to release his name at a later time.

No word on any suspects at this time.

Charleston police say they continue to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

