RiverDogs Reach 70 Wins with 6-2 Victory over GreenJackets

The Charleston RiverDogs announced their 2021 roster on Friday(Live 5 News)
By RiverDogs Media Relations
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
North Augusta, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs took down the Augusta GreenJackets by a 6-2 score on Saturday night at SRP Park, allowing them to become the first team in Minor League Baseball to reach 70 wins. The RiverDogs will clinch the South Division title with a victory on Sunday evening in the series finale or a Myrtle Beach loss. The two lefties who opened the game on the mound dominated the early innings before both squads broke through in the fourth.  In the top half of the inning, Diego Infante led off with an infield single. 

The RiverDogs (70-31) loaded the bases moments later as Matt Dyer singled and Jonathan Embry walked.  Patrick Merino, the final hitter faced by Dylan Dodd, tapped a ball in front of the plate that Dodd flipped to catcher Adam Zebrowski for the second out. James Acuna entered from the bullpen and walked Garrett Hiott to force in the game’s first run. 

The next batter, Johan Lopez, dumped a fly ball into shallow left field for a two-run double that made it 3-0.  In the bottom half of the inning, Christian Robinson reached base via a one-out walk and promptly scored on an RBI double from Zebrowski.  In his full-season debut, RiverDogs starter Antonio Jimenez went 4.0 innings and allowed one run in three hits with three walks and five strikeouts.  

Against reliever Graeme Stinson in the fifth, Augusta (42-59) pulled closer.  Cade Bunnell opened the inning with a first pitch single and moved into scoring position Bryson Horne’s single with one out.  Landon Stephens smacked a double to left field that brought the GreenJackets within 3-2 and left two runners in scoring position.  With his back against the wall, Stinson struck out the next two hitters to maintain the slim margin. A couple of extra-base hits in the seventh inning provided the RiverDogs with insurance down the stretch 

The inning opened with Osleivis Basabe drawing a walk and a single from Diego Infante.  On a 2-2 pitch in the ensuing at-bat, Tanner Murray split the gap in left-center for a double that scored both runners.  Dyer followed with another two-bagger, trading places with Murray and increasing the lead to 6-2.  Hector Figueroa, Joe LaSorsa and Andrew Gross combined to work the final 4.0 innings without allowing a run. 

The trio limited Augusta to just one hit after the fifth inning.  Figueroa was awarded the win as the third man out of the bullpen. Charleston outhit Augusta 9-7 in the game.  Four players were responsible for all nine hits.  Murray paced the team with three, while Infante, Dyer and Lopez each collected two. 

The teams will play one another for the final time in 2021 on Sunday evening.  RHP Neraldo Catalina (2-0, 9.86) is scheduled to open the game on the mound for the RiverDogs. Augusta has not yet named a starting pitcher.  First pitch is slated for 5:05 p.m.

