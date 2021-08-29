SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

S. Carolina Supreme Court prepares to hear 2 mask lawsuits

South Carolina’s highest court will hear two challenges to the state’s refusal to let school...
South Carolina’s highest court will hear two challenges to the state’s refusal to let school districts require masks for students and teachers this week.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina’s highest court will hear two challenges to the state’s refusal to let school districts require masks for students and teachers this week.

The state Supreme Court has set aside two hours to hear the cases Tuesday.

South Carolina lawmakers passed an item in the state budget in June threatening school districts with losing state money if they required masks. The local governments involved in the cases are Columbia and Richland 2 schools.

They will likely argue that requiring or banning masks has no place in the state budget, a bill whose purpose is to raise and spend money. South Carolina law requires legislation to have one clear subject.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says former Captain Will Rogers passed away Friday night.
Former Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office captain passes away
The Charleston Police Department says one person is dead and two others are hurt after being...
One dead, two hurt in West Ashley shooting
The South Carolina Department of Transportation says crews are responding to a disabled vehicle...
Crews respond to rollover crash on I-26
The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District says a bear died after being hit by a vehicle Saturday...
AMFD: Bear hit, killed by vehicle Saturday night
Lowcountry High School Football
Lowcountry High School Football - Week 1

Latest News

The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District says a bear died after being hit by a vehicle Saturday...
AMFD: Bear hit, killed by vehicle Saturday night
The Charleston Police Department says one person is dead and two others are hurt after being...
One dead, two hurt in West Ashley shooting
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a crash in Orangeburg County...
One dead in early-morning crash in Orangeburg Co.
The Colleton County School District announced it would switch to virtual learning for two weeks...
Colleton County School District to go virtual-only starting Monday