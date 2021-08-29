‘We’re in a tough spot:’ SC Red Cross urges people to volunteer during hurricane season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Chapter of the American Red Cross has sent 18 volunteers to the Gulf Coast for assistance as Hurricane Ida strikes the area, but the organization says many more volunteers are needed.

“We’re in a tough spot when it comes to volunteers at this point,” said Red Cross Palmetto Chapter Communications Director Ben Williamson. “We really have what I call an urgent need for people to help. So, if you’re able to in any capacity, please join us.”

Volunteers arrived in Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, and Texas on Friday and Saturday. Before the storm arrived Sunday, volunteers worked with dozens of shelters that are expecting 10,000 to 20,000 people.

“Checking people in, making sure people have what they need, serving meals, and meeting with these families,” said Williamson.

One reason for the shortage is the increase in natural disaster relief needed across the country, from wildfires in California to flooding in Tennessee and North Carolina.

“It’s not just in Louisiana,” said Red Cross volunteer Marcy Cassady. “We have folks spread out across this country. There are multiple disasters happening, which makes it complicated. It makes the need for folks to step up and help even more important.”

When the storm passes, the Red Cross will send more volunteers out for relief efforts.

“They will start going out into communities with trucks, we have large vans going out into those communities delivering meals, cleanup supplies, they’ll be meeting with families in homes that are impacted,” said Williamson.

The organization says it’s important to help other states because South Carolina is no a stranger to natural disasters and help from others.

“South Carolina has been the recipient of this. 2015 and the floods, we had people from across this country come and help us,” said Williamson.

The Red Cross is looking for volunteers that are willing to help.

“If you’re able to deploy or able to help communities across the country, we really need that,” said Williamson.

If you’re unable to deploy, there are other ways to help.

“Right now because of COVID, we have a lot of opportunities that are virtual. We’re doing a lot of this work – logistics and coordination and delivery of supplies – virtually,” said Williamson.

The Red Cross provides training for all volunteers and urges the public to consider giving their time to help others.

