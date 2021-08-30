Charleston Co. parent concerned about spread of COVID-19 in schools

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One parent, who has kids in the Charleston County School District, is raising concerns about how quickly COVID is spreading in schools and wants more protocols put in place.

Latoya Ferone-Smith has three kids in Charleston County schools and she let her kids go in-person so they could attempt a normal school year rather than enrolling them in the state virtual school. But, so far, she says it has been chaotic.

“I just feel like CCSD, at this point, needs to just reevaluate the sanitation and just reevaluate this COVID situation with the schools,” Ferone-Smith says. “I really feel like they need to go back to virtual school just for a while.”

So far this school year, there have been 612 positive cases among students and staff.

Ferone-Smith is especially worried because her oldest, Charlotte, just had a heart transplant in May.

“My school has it set up to where I get out of class five minutes early,” Charlotte explains. “I go up the elevator. So by the time I get out the elevator and walk down the hall, there’s already a lot of people in the hallway. So I have to like find a spot in the hallway where I can’t have contact with people. And the classes are crowded. And I tried to wipe everything down, but I don’t remember to.”

“What I found is that the principals and their staffs are very accommodating to try to protect the safety and provide safety for each and every kid,” Charleston COunty School District Chief Operating Officer Jeff Borowy says. “I’m glad to hear they’re doing that. And maybe, again, hopefully it’s just another couple of minutes to get them across campus into their next classroom.”

The school district has protocols in place like classroom spacing, sanitization, nurses having COVID tests for students and contact tracing but Latoya wants to see more.

“If there’s a student that has tested positive, the whole classroom, the teacher needs to go just like elementary school students,” Ferone-Smith says. “There needs to be more janitorial service in place where there’s somebody wiping the wall, wiping the hallways down, wiping the desktops in between each class.”

“As far as additional protocols, I think we’ve exhausted the physical opportunities for that we’ve put in whatever we possibly can,” Borowy says.

Borowy adds they’re taking the decision to close a school and go virtual very seriously. Their top priority is keeping everyone safe.

