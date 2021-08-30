Charleston woman to compete in newest edition of ‘Survivor’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - When the 41st cycle of CBS’s reality series “Survivor” debuts in September, a Charleston woman will be one of the castaways.

Heather Aldret, a 52-year-old stay-at-home mom, will join 17 others to compete for the series’ $1 million top prize.

She said she wants to be the oldest woman to win the game.

“I think going in with the wisdom that I have at 52, that’s going to be an advantage,” she said. “I’m the type that I don’t quit. I don’t quit. It’s like ‘The Little Engine That Could,’ that just kept on going, no matter what. I’m going to keep on going no matter what.”

This latest competition will play out on the islands of Fiji, with the cataways divided into three teams of six.

“‘Survivor 41′ features a really likable group of savvy ‘Survivor’ players, and they are in for the most intense, most difficult and most dangerous season we’ve ever done,” series host and executive producer Jeff Probst said. “We know we have the most loyal fans of any show on television, and we are pumped to bring them a new, exciting season of ‘Survivor!’”

Aldret said she knows how to make a fire and to forage.

“I know how to crab, I know how to use a fishing net, I know how to fish. My dad’s name is Bubba,” she said. “I mean, come on, I know how to do some stuff.”

Aldret said she used to work as an elementary school teacher and also worked for MUSC’s College of Medicine.

The newest season kicks off on Sept. 22 with a two-hour premiere at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.