Classroom Champions: Reading teacher wants comfy seats for Sanders Clyde students

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Reading and math is a passion in Bridgette Hickman’s classroom at Sanders Clyde Creative Arts School. Along with her passion, Hickman loves to introduce her 5th grade students to new books and literary works.

Hickman, whose school is in the heart of downtown Charleston, says 100 percent of her students come from low-income homes and have high needs, but they have even higher hopes to be successful.

Hickman says her hope for her Donors Choose project to make a comfortable reading nook for her students. She wants soft chairs, plush pillows, and lights.

She hopes to give students an invitation to crack open a favorite book, and a place where they can sit and take a breath.

“The students right now are sitting at their desk, so just creating an ambiance is really important to them. I think they will be super excited once they see the colorful inviting chars for them to sit in,” Hickman said.

Hickman says sometimes all a child needs is a comfy place to curl up with a book to read and enjoy! This Donors Choose “Comfy Seats for Reading Project” currently needs $649.

You our viewers can make this project happen by becoming a classroom champion for these Sanders Clyde students by donating right here.

All donations are tax deductible and the Donors Choose website collects your money, purchases the items, and sends them to the teacher, ensuring that your donation is used for our area teachers.

