SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Classroom Champions: Reading teacher wants comfy seats for Sanders Clyde students

Reading teacher wants comfy seats and lights for Sanders Clyde students
Reading teacher wants comfy seats and lights for Sanders Clyde students(Provided)
By Aisha Tyler
Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Reading and math is a passion in Bridgette Hickman’s classroom at Sanders Clyde Creative Arts School. Along with her passion, Hickman loves to introduce her 5th grade students to new books and literary works.

Hickman, whose school is in the heart of downtown Charleston, says 100 percent of her students come from low-income homes and have high needs, but they have even higher hopes to be successful.

Hickman says her hope for her Donors Choose project to make a comfortable reading nook for her students. She wants soft chairs, plush pillows, and lights.

She hopes to give students an invitation to crack open a favorite book, and a place where they can sit and take a breath.

“The students right now are sitting at their desk, so just creating an ambiance is really important to them. I think they will be super excited once they see the colorful inviting chars for them to sit in,” Hickman said.

Hickman says sometimes all a child needs is a comfy place to curl up with a book to read and enjoy! This Donors Choose “Comfy Seats for Reading Project” currently needs $649.

You our viewers can make this project happen by becoming a classroom champion for these Sanders Clyde students by donating right here.

All donations are tax deductible and the Donors Choose website collects your money, purchases the items, and sends them to the teacher, ensuring that your donation is used for our area teachers.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lorvens Florestal Jr., freshman football player for Charleston Southern, was identified as the...
Charleston Southern football player killed in West Ashley shooting
The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District says a bear died after being hit by a vehicle Saturday...
AMFD: Bear hit, killed by vehicle Saturday night
.
Dorchester District 4 announces switch to virtual classes
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Afghan official says 3 children killed in US strike on IS

Latest News

Parents in the Dorchester 4 School District are rejoicing in the news that district officials...
Parents applaud Dorchester District 4 move to virtual
Latoya Ferone-Smith has three kids in Charleston County schools and she let her kids go...
Charleston Co. parent concerned about spread of COVID-19 in schools
VIDEO: Dorchester District 4 to switch to virtual classes
VIDEO: Dorchester District 4 to switch to virtual classes
VIDEO: Parents applaud Dorchester District 4 move to virtual
VIDEO: Parents applaud Dorchester District 4 move to virtual