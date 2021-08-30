Colleton County Schools temporarily return to online learning

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County School District is temporarily returning to virtual learning, Monday.

The school district is the first in the Lowcountry to move back to virtual learning this school year.

The district sent a release on Friday saying they were moving to completely virtual learning for two weeks because of “the continued spread of the contagious COVID-19 delta variant” in the community and schools, and because of a continuous increase in the amount of district staff and students in quarantine.

In the release, Colleton County School District Representative Sean Gruber cited the virus’s impact on school bus drivers and substitutes as a reason to return to virtual learning.

Family members of students have been vocal in both their support and condemnation of the shift to E-Learning.

Gruber said students are expected to complete all assignments at home, but they will be able to use district-issued Chromebooks.

Children or guardians who do not have a district-issued laptop and need one are asked to contact schools and not the district, Gruber said. He added that students without internet will be given E-Learning packets.

The district will be offering breakfast and lunch opportunities during the closure and Gruber says meals will be available for pick up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

Gruber says meal deliveries will begin on Wednesday and Friday, according to regular bus routes. Car riders can pick-up meals at their child’s school from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday and Friday.

The district estimates they will return to in-person learning on Sept. 13, but Gruber says they will reassess the impact of COVID-19 on students and staff on Sept. 10. they will then determine if an extension of the remote learning period is necessary.

“We appreciate our community’s adaptability, patience, and support as we continue to protect our students, staff, and their families during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Gruber said.

The Colleton County School Board has called a special meeting for 6 p.m. Monday.

The public is allowed to attend in-person at the Colleton County School Board Room, but Gruber says they will have their temperature taken before entering, will have to wear a mask and social distance.

