SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Colleton County Schools temporarily return to online learning

The school district is the first in the Lowcountry to move back to virtual learning this school...
The school district is the first in the Lowcountry to move back to virtual learning this school year.(Live 5)
By Summer Huechtker
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County School District is temporarily returning to virtual learning, Monday.

The school district is the first in the Lowcountry to move back to virtual learning this school year.

The district sent a release on Friday saying they were moving to completely virtual learning for two weeks because of “the  continued  spread  of  the  contagious COVID-19 delta variant” in the community and schools, and because of a continuous increase in the amount of district staff and students in quarantine.

In the release, Colleton County School District Representative Sean Gruber cited the virus’s impact on school bus drivers and substitutes as a reason to return to virtual learning.

Family members of students have been vocal in both their support and condemnation of the shift to E-Learning.

Gruber said students are expected to complete all assignments at home, but they will be able to use district-issued Chromebooks.

Children or guardians who do not have a district-issued laptop and need one are asked to contact schools and not the district, Gruber said. He added that students without internet will be given E-Learning packets.

The district will be offering breakfast and lunch opportunities during the closure and Gruber says meals will be available for pick up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

Gruber says meal deliveries will begin on Wednesday and Friday, according to regular bus routes. Car riders can pick-up meals at their child’s school from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday and Friday.

The district estimates they will return to in-person learning on Sept. 13, but Gruber says they will reassess the impact of COVID-19 on students and staff on Sept. 10. they will then determine if an extension of the remote learning period is necessary.

“We appreciate our community’s adaptability, patience, and support as we continue to protect our students, staff, and their families during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Gruber said.

The Colleton County School Board has called a special meeting for 6 p.m. Monday.

The public is allowed to attend in-person at the Colleton County School Board Room, but Gruber says they will have their temperature taken before entering, will have to wear a mask and social distance.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lorvens Florestal Jr., freshman football player for Charleston Southern, was identified as the...
Charleston Southern football player killed in West Ashley shooting
The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District says a bear died after being hit by a vehicle Saturday...
AMFD: Bear hit, killed by vehicle Saturday night
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Afghan official says 3 children killed in US strike on IS
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a crash in Orangeburg County...
One dead in early-morning crash in Orangeburg Co.

Latest News

Those travelling through the Charleston Airport on a Thursday or a Sunday between 9 a.m. and 2...
Paws for Takeoff Program takes off
The two treatments being distributed, Narcan and Deterra, are drugs used to help treat narcotic...
Goose Creek hosting Narcan giveaway, training
GasBuddy’s daily survey of 3,028 stations in South Carolina shows that prices are averaging...
Ida closes Colonial Pipeline, gas prices expected to rise 15 cents
The non-profit that has taken up the challenge, CNA, says community members will have until...
Comments period extended for N. Charleston police racial bias assessment