SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Comments period extended for N. Charleston police racial bias assessment

The non-profit that has taken up the challenge, CNA, says community members will have until...
The non-profit that has taken up the challenge, CNA, says community members will have until Sep. 30 to submit comments to the CNA Project Team’s preliminary report.(Live 5/File)
By Riley Bean
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An organization tasked with auditing racial bias in the North Charleston Police Department says they are extending the deadline for public comment.

The non-profit that has taken up the challenge, CNA, says community members will have until Sep. 30 to submit comments to the CNA Project Team’s preliminary report.

CNA says their report is located on the city’s website but comments can be submitted by emailing JusticeCenter@cna.org.

CNA Safety and Security Division Senior Research Specialist Bridgette Bryson wants to thank everyone in the community for their participation in the project.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lorvens Florestal Jr., freshman football player for Charleston Southern, was identified as the...
Charleston Southern football player killed in West Ashley shooting
The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District says a bear died after being hit by a vehicle Saturday...
AMFD: Bear hit, killed by vehicle Saturday night
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Afghan official says 3 children killed in US strike on IS
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a crash in Orangeburg County...
One dead in early-morning crash in Orangeburg Co.

Latest News

GasBuddy’s daily survey of 3,028 stations in South Carolina shows that prices are averaging...
Ida closes Colonial Pipeline, gas prices expected to rise 15 cents
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Southern football player killed in West Ashley shooting
The economic uncertainty brought on by the pandemic led many would-be entrepreneurs to face the...
Charleston-area business helping entrepreneurs start companies amid pandemic
Lorvens Florestal Jr., freshman football player for Charleston Southern, was identified as the...
Charleston Southern football player killed in West Ashley shooting