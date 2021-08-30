Comments period extended for N. Charleston police racial bias assessment

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An organization tasked with auditing racial bias in the North Charleston Police Department says they are extending the deadline for public comment.

The non-profit that has taken up the challenge, CNA, says community members will have until Sep. 30 to submit comments to the CNA Project Team’s preliminary report.

CNA says their report is located on the city’s website but comments can be submitted by emailing JusticeCenter@cna.org.

CNA Safety and Security Division Senior Research Specialist Bridgette Bryson wants to thank everyone in the community for their participation in the project.

