Goose Creek hosting Narcan giveaway, training

By Riley Bean
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - In honor of International Overdose Awareness Day, the Kennedy Center in Goose Creek will be giving away free overdose-combatting drugs.

The two treatments being distributed, Narcan and Deterra, are drugs used to help treat narcotic overdoses in an emergency situation.

The curbside event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Kennedy Center in Goose Creek. That is located at 96 Wisteria Road.

Officials say they will also be out giving tutorials on how to use these treatments.

More information on International Overdose Awareness Day can be found on their website.

