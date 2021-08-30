Ida to bring midweek showers, late week drop in humidity!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tropical Storm Ida will move north across the Deep South today pushing moisture into Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee. Eventually, this storm will turn east midweek bringing flooding rain from the Tennessee River Valley to the Northeast. We’ll catch the tail end of this moisture in the form of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Our best rain chance will move through Tuesday night through Wednesday night. Outside of Ida’s moisture and clouds, we expect a lot of sunshine and dry weather this week. Expect a mostly sunny sky today with highs in the low 90s inland, upper 80s at the coast. We’ll start with a mostly sunny sky Tuesday but eventually transition to a few clouds by late in the afternoon. An isolated shower or storm is going to be possible near I-95 late Tuesday. The scattered rain on Wednesday will be short-lived with sunshine returning Thursday through the weekend. There will be a noticeable drop in humidity late this week which will help to allow temperatures to drop into the 60s beginning on Friday morning.

TROPICS: Ida continues to weaken as it moves inland across Mississippi. Elsewhere, a strong tropical wave bears watching as it moves off the coast of Africa today. This will likely develop into a named storm but is 10-14 days away from the United States IF it ever makes it here. We also have Tropical Depression Ten in the open Atlantic which will stay out to sea. We’ll keep you updated but right now there is nothing to be concerned with across the Atlantic.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 92.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Slight Chance of a Shower Late. High 91.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain. High 87.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 88.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 87.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 88.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 89.

